Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,449,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,638,000 after purchasing an additional 106,191 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,012,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,762,000 after purchasing an additional 216,444 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,934,000 after purchasing an additional 247,786 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,506,000 after acquiring an additional 142,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,815,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

