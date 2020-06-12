BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,313 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Cfra cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

HOG opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.52. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

In related news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz bought 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

