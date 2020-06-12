BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Noah worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOAH. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Noah by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,145,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,518,000 after buying an additional 939,471 shares during the period. TT International purchased a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter worth about $27,522,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Noah by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,892,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,668,000 after acquiring an additional 730,595 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Noah by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 397,750 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP lifted its stake in Noah by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,295,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,201,000 after acquiring an additional 369,410 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $45.28.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.16 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

