Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,085 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,582,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,065,000 after buying an additional 280,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,136,000 after buying an additional 292,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after buying an additional 583,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,892,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,573,000 after buying an additional 321,158 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,791,000 after buying an additional 219,384 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In related news, Director Earl C. Shanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLPI. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.