Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 65,241 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 65,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of JetBlue Airways worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 26,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

JBLU stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

