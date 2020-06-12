Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,896 Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,896 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.46.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $106.29 on Friday. J M Smucker Co has a 1 year low of $91.88 and a 1 year high of $125.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.18%.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,773. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

