BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 181,402 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 4,446.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 181,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 44.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.78. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 14.75, a current ratio of 16.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 5,681.44% and a negative net margin of 845.43%. Research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXDX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Accelerate Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 180,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,742,596.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,029,991 shares of company stock valued at $8,733,910 over the last 90 days. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

