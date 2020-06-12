BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 142,668 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 393.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at $45,140,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter valued at $9,242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 536,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 422,956 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 329,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter valued at $2,715,000. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $6.42 and a one year high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.91.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $155.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.70.

In other news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Also, insider Phillip John Kardis II bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,940.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 183,900 shares of company stock worth $1,835,322. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.