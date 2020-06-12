Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 208,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after buying an additional 33,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 79,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMS. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

FMS stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $44.30.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.