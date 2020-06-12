BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 388.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,006 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 543.3% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $49,440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,120,000 after buying an additional 777,246 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 708,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,392,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RHP opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.86.

In other news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $594,804.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

