PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 35.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth approximately $722,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in PS Business Parks by 109.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.45 per share, with a total value of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,684. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PSB opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.09. PS Business Parks Inc has a 12-month low of $102.48 and a 12-month high of $192.13. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.44.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 44.22% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSB. Citigroup dropped their price target on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

