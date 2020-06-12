Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 26,126 Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $110,294,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Okta by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,810,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,828,000 after buying an additional 765,117 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Okta by 98.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,063,000 after buying an additional 502,817 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Okta in the first quarter valued at $34,185,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $20,972,000. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $178.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.93 and a beta of 1.07. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $205.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. Okta’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $6,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,362.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,312 shares of company stock worth $41,618,677 in the last three months. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.53.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

