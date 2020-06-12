Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Globant by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,107 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,844,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 417,941 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globant by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,112,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,744,000 after purchasing an additional 340,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,263,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,667,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GLOB. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.55.

Globant stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. Globant SA has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $152.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 76.81 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Globant had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business had revenue of $191.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that Globant SA will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.