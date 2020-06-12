Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $2.66 Million in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Beacon Roofing Supply at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,532,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,986,000 after purchasing an additional 932,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $24,189,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 437.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 637,443 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,791,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,637,000 after acquiring an additional 379,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,274,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 317,202 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $29.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.78. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

