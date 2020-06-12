Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 25,501 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,501 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Ashland Global worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of ASH opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 65,241 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co.
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 65,241 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co.
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,896 Shares of J M Smucker Co
Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,896 Shares of J M Smucker Co
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 181,402 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 181,402 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 142,668 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 142,668 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW
Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report