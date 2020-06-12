Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 25,501 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,501 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Ashland Global worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Ashland Global from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of ASH opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

