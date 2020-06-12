Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3,628.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

NYSE AAP opened at $133.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.88. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAP. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.