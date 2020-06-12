Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 294,185 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 294,185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.25% of Crocs worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 29.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crocs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.91.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $942,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,821,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michelle Poole sold 30,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $879,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,228.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CROX stock opened at $29.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.85. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $43.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $281.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.27 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 90.72% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

