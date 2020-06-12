Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 2,462 Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 190.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 66,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,747,000. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,837,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 139,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $49.18 on Friday. Chewy Inc has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.