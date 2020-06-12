Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,496,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,163,000 after buying an additional 558,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,702,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,547,000 after purchasing an additional 431,243 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,389,000 after purchasing an additional 118,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,061,000 after purchasing an additional 379,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,391,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,087,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AKR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.00 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.52% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

