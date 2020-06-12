Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics Inc Lifted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.08% and a negative net margin of 1,059.44%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FATE. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

FATE opened at $29.85 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

