Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 133.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,221 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.07% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 449.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 145,148 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

SBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.