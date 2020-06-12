BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 1,209.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,726 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.10% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 180,556 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 534.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP opened at $80.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.59. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.33. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSP shares. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

