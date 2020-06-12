BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 20,016 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,477,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CFO Brad Phillips bought 2,500 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $33,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,452.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John O. Muse acquired 10,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $122,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,716.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $169,950 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DAR opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.03. Darling Ingredients Inc has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.13 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

