BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 16,758 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,758 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,279,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,175,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,664 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,054,000 after acquiring an additional 839,700 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $11,792,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Liberty Global by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,253,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after buying an additional 732,357 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 107.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,897,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $124,448.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,043.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,839 shares of company stock valued at $375,599 in the last 90 days. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.95.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.