BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Athene by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,668,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,598,000 after purchasing an additional 267,076 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 3,900,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,669,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,896,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,206,000 after acquiring an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 71,838 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Grant Kvalheim acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $29.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $50.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.64). Athene had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Athene from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

