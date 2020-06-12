LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in LKQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 55,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 48,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on LKQ from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Stephens lowered their price objective on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $26.30 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

