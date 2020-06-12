Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Holdings Lifted by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Mohawk Industries worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 297.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $156.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.98.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Evercore ISI raised Mohawk Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.37.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

