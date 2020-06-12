Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Imax were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Imax by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Imax in the 4th quarter valued at $21,624,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imax by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Also, VP Robert D. Lister bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imax from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Imax in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Imax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of Imax stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.61. Imax Corp has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.88.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.23 million. Imax had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was down 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Imax Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

