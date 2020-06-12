Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 129.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,887 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.28% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,989,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 183,873 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,988,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,995,000 after buying an additional 139,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,132,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after buying an additional 100,166 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 64.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after buying an additional 343,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,509,000 after buying an additional 31,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRS opened at $25.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.19. Carpenter Technology Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.12%.

In other news, CEO Tony R. Thene bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $89,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 164,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,395.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James D. Dee bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,250 shares of company stock worth $355,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Carpenter Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

