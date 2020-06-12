Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) Holdings Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva Partners LP (NYSE:EVA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,080 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.29% of Enviva Partners worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on EVA shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of EVA opened at $34.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Enviva Partners LP has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $204.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.80 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 21.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners LP will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

Enviva Partners Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and large-scale power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

