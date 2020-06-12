Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 800 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $89,515,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Black Knight by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,818,000 after acquiring an additional 912,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 705,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,495,000 after acquiring an additional 524,452 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $76.32 on Friday. Black Knight Inc has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $77.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares in the company, valued at $240,836,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $6,156,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,395,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,601,385.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,700 shares of company stock valued at $21,773,329 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

