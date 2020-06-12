Franklin Resources Inc. Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra dropped their price target on Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

