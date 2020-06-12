Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th.

Chunghwa Telecom stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $38.43.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.4187 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.86%.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.