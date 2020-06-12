Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,238 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.0% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,529.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

