Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 48,059 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 339.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,059 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of New Senior Investment Group worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,079 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 543,225 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 685.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 333,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 291,439 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

SNR stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $8.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $312.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

