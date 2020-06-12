Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ

Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.6% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $335.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,529.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

