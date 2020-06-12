Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Upwork worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Upwork by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 854,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $9,108,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Upwork by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 683,793 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $8,493,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at $2,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 23,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $131,558.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory C. Gretsch bought 96,498 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $1,002,614.22. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 353,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,031.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPWK stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.89 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Upwork Inc has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Upwork from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.13.

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

