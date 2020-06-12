Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,417 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 4.2% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $186.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $130.71 and a 52-week high of $198.52. The stock has a market cap of $1,419.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $181.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

