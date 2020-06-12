US Bancorp DE Has $666,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 441,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 148.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,806,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,006,000 after buying an additional 17,832,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after buying an additional 1,743,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,862,000 after buying an additional 898,838 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 961,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,669,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 219,524 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $1.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

