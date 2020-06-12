Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $92,004,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,474,000 after buying an additional 267,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after acquiring an additional 186,099 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 920,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 163,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 42,126.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 144,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 144,071 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management stock opened at $37.33 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 111,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $4,464,595.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $13,345,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,934,904 shares of company stock worth $108,371,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ares Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.09.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

