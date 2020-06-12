Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,799 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 13.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $186.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,419.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.71 and a 52 week high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

