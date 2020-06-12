Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,365 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 7.4% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT opened at $186.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1,419.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.71 and a 52 week high of $198.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

