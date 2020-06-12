Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,977 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $186.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.55 and a 200 day moving average of $166.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.71 and a 52 week high of $198.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,419.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.