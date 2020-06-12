Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $7,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 92,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 76,717 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $54.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.89 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.