Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s Largest Position

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,148,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.0% of Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Apple were worth $291,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

AAPL stock opened at $335.90 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.30 and a 1 year high of $354.77. The company has a market cap of $1,529.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $308.75 and a 200 day moving average of $291.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

