Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 7,194 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $129,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,226.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 10,653 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $197,080.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 173,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,134 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,373 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.66 million, a P/E ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $20.00.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

