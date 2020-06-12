Austin Private Wealth LLC Acquires 273 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,066 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,672,520 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $49,781,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,996,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,769,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,292 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 64,583,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,184,852,000 after purchasing an additional 199,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $186.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,419.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.71 and a fifty-two week high of $198.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.55 and a 200-day moving average of $166.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

