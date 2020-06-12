Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,571 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,749 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.8% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Griffin Securities raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $186.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.71 and a one year high of $198.52. The company has a market cap of $1,419.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

