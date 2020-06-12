Investors Purchase Large Volume of Lakeland Industries Put Options (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,206 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,594% compared to the average volume of 119 put options.

LAKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $20.95 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $116.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

