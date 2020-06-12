Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 545.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,217 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 41,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 9.91 and a quick ratio of 9.83. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $39.32 and a 1 year high of $73.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day moving average is $56.89.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IONS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

